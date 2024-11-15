Harris’ two late touchdown runs, goal-line stand sends East Carolina past Tulsa 38-31

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rahjai Harris rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and East Carolina stopped Tulsa on the 1-yard line in the final seconds for a 38-31 win on Thursday night. The win made ECU bowl-eligible. Harris’ went untouched 24 yards around the left side with just over two minutes remaining and then ran over the two-point conversion. He went up the middle for a 23-yard score with 5 1/2 minutes left but a missed PAT had left the Pirates a point behind. Tulsa reached the ECU 7 with 1:52 left on a 44-yard pass from Cooper Legas to Joseph Williams, but the Golden Hurricane came up a yard short on four downs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.