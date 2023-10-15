Harris throws 2 TD passes to Cephus, Barnes runs for 2 TDs as UTSA beats UAB 41-20

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Joshua Cephus and Kevorian Barnes ran for two TDs to help UTSA beat UAB 41-20. Harris completed 19 of 30 for 171 yards, Cephus finished with seven receptions for 55 yards and Barnes ran for 76 yards on 19 carries. Robert Henry scored on a 19-yard run to cap the opening drive and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way. Trey Moore recovered his own strip-sack of Jacob Zeno and, on the next play, Harris threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cephus that made it 14-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter. Jermaine Brown Jr. had six receptions for 116 yards and 57 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown, on 12 carries for UAB.

