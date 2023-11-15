Harris sparks North Carolina Central to 113-50 romp over Mid-Atlantic Christian

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris came off the bench to score 20 points and North Carolina Central cruised to a 113-50 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian. Harris sank 7 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (2-2), adding three assists and three steals. Keishon Porter scored 17 on 7-for-10 shooting with three 3-pointers and four of the team’s 19 steals. Joshua Tyler scored 15 to lead the Mustangs.

