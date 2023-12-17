Harris scores 24 to propel SMU to 68-57 victory over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chuck Harris scored a season-high 24 points to lead SMU to a 68-57 victory over Florida State. Harris made 9 of 15 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (7-4). He added six rebounds and four assists. Zhuric Phelps and reserve Tyreek Smith had 10 points apiece. Smith had 10 rebounds to notch his second double-double this season. Darin Green Jr. and reserve Primo Spears led the Seminoles (4-5) with 10 points each in the first of seven straight games at home.

