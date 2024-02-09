Harris scores 19, No. 15 Louisville women top No. 12 Notre Dame 73-66 despite 30 by Hannah Hidalgo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nyla Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sydney Taylor added 13 points including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and No. 15 Louisville held off No. 12 Notre Dame 73-66 on Thursday night. The Cardinals (20-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout but had to withstand 30 points from Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo, the ACC’s leading scorer, who dropped 22 in the second half after a cold start. Notre Dame trailed just 57-51 before Marissah Russell, Taylor and Jayda Curry made consecutive 3-pointers for Louisville’s biggest lead at 66-53 with 5:28 remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.