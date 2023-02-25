Harris scores 17, No. 3 Kansas holds off West Virginia 76-74

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris was one point shy of a career high as he scored 17 points to help lift No. 3 Kansas over West Virginia 76-74. The stifling Jayhawk defense kept West Virginia from attempting a shot in the final 20 seconds. The Mountaineers’ Joe Toussaint traveled on their final possession of the game Saturday. Baskets by K.J. Adams and Kevin McCullar extended the Jayhawks’ lead to 75-68 late as they grinded out the victory. Erik Stevenson led West Virginia with 23 points. Tre Mitchell scored 20, Kedrian Johnson scored 15 and Emmitt Mathews Jr. had 13. Gradey Dick and McCullar had 16 while Adams had 13 and Jalen Wilson finished with 11.

