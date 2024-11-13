Harris scores 16 to lead No. 18 Louisville women to 86-64 win over UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nyla Harris led a balanced attack with 16 points and No. 18 Louisville defeated UT Martin 86-64. Harris was 6-of-8 shooting for the Cardinals, who shot 71% (17 of 24) in the second half and 57% (31 of 54) for the game despite finishing 4 of 14 on 3-pointers. Olivia Cochran had 14 points for Louisville, which plays at No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday. Kenley McCarn had 21 points to lead the Skyhawks, who shot 30%. The Cardinals used a 10-0 run to build a 25-11 lead after one quarter and had a 17-0 run in the second to lead 44-20 at the half. UT Martin shot 17%.

