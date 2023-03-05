Harris, Russell help SEMO beat Tennessee Tech in OT, win OVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Harris scored 26 points, Phillip Russell added 21 — including the game’s last seven points — and No. 5 seed Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech 89-82 in overtime to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Israel Barnes scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime for Southeast Missouri State. The Redhawks won four games in as many days. including a 65-57 win over top-seeded beat Morehead State 65-57 in the semifinals Friday, to seal their first trip to the Big Dance since 2000. Diante Wood made 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lead No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech with 24 points and Brett Thompson added 18.

