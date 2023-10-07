Harris propels UTSA to 49-34 victory over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead UTSA to a 49-34 victory over Temple in the Roadrunners’ American Athletic Conference opener. Harris completed 25 of 33 passes for 338 yards for UTSA (2-3, 1-0). Harris connected with Joshua Cephus for a 17-yard touchdown to pull the Roadrunners even at 14 early in the second quarter. He scored on a 1-yard run on the following possession to give UTSA the lead. E.J. Warner answered with a 31-yard scoring strike to John Adams for Temple (2-4, 0-2), tying the game at 21. Robert Henry scored on a 6-yard run and UTSA took a 28-21 lead into halftime.

