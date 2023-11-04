Harris’ pick-6 helps Idaho fend off Northern Colorado 27-13

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Harris picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with 2:44 left to play to help Idaho fend off winless Northern Colorado 27-13. Idaho (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll after knocking off then-No. 2 Montana State 24-21 last week, took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Hunter Greene kicked field goals on two straight drives to pull Northern Colorado (0-9, 0-6) within 17-13 with 10:37 left to play. Ricardo Chavez made a short field goal with 4:44 to go and Harris’ pick-6 came on a long Shea Kuykendall pass two minutes later on second-and-11 at the Bears’ 36-yard line.

