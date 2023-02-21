Harris, No. 16 Ohio State women beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points with five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry added 15 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines. It was Ohio State’s first victory over a ranked team since topping Michigan 66-57 on New Year’s Eve. Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists. McMahon was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time earlier on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Leigha Brown scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds for Michigan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.