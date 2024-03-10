Harris, McGlockton help Boston College hold off Louisville 67-61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 18 points and he and Devin McGlockton led a key second-half run in Boston College’s 67-61 victory over Louisville. Harris and McGlockton scored five points each in a 12-0 run that gave the Eagles a 53-37 lead early in the second half. The Cardinals made one field goal in the last six minutes but got their deficit under 10 points for the final 3:50. They made 23 of 28 free throws to keep from being blown out. Boston College made 9 of 14 from the line. Boston College won despite making only one field goal in the final six minutes and scoring three points in the final four minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.