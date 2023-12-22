Harris makes career-high 7 3s, scores 29 points in Boston College’s 85-69 win over Lehigh

BOSTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a season-best 29 points to lead Boston College over Lehigh 85-69 on Thursday for the Eagles’ fourth straight win. Harris, a Charleston Southern transfer, started his first eight games with the Eagles before missing one game and coming off the bench for the next two after an ankle injury. He returned to the starting lineup against the Mountain Hawks and shot 10 of 15, including 7 of 10 from the arc. Keith Higgins Jr. was the only Lehigh player to reach double figures with 14 points.

