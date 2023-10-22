Harris leads UTSA back to 36-10 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a pick-6 and UTSA used the second quarter to pull away from Florida Atlantic in a 36-10 win. Chase Allen wrapped a 34- and 37-yard field goal around Harris’ 10-yard scoring pass to Willie McCoy that ended a nine-play, 65-yard drive with 6:47 before halftime and UTSA went to halftime up 20-10. Daniel Richardson threw for 142 yards and two interceptions for the Owls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.