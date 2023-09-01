Harris, Hiedeman both score 18 and the Sun defeat the Mercury 84-74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun went 12 of 18 from 3-point range to beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74. Harris was 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line and matched her career high for points while Hiedeman was 4 of 6 from long range. DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas had her 26th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and added eight assists. Brittney Griner had 15 points and Sug Sutton 13 for the Mercury.

