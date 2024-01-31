Harris helps Boston College end 11-game skid against Syracuse with 80-75 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points, taking over the game down the stretch to help Boston College beat Syracuse 80-75, snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Orange. Harris sank 7 of 11 shots with five 3-pointers for the Eagles (13-8, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Harris scored 11 straight points for Boston College after the Orange (14-7, 5-5) pulled within two points with 9:52 left to play. He hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 in the final 7:55. Judah Mintz and JJ Starling scored 18 apiece to lead Syracuse.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.