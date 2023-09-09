Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor

SAN ANTOINIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13. Harris, shaken up in the first half, returned after halftime and found Willie McCoy for a 20-yard score late in the third quarter for a 17-10 lead. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats’ last possession, Barnes had 35 yards as the Roadrunners ran out the last 4:16. The UTSA defense was strong all day, holding the team that beat Baylor 42-21 last week to 242 yards, just 69 in the second half. In picking up their first win over a Power Five program, Texas State piled up 441 yards. But they went from averaging 6.4 yards per snap to just 4.1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.