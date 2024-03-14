Harris and Zackery lead Boston College over Clemson 76-55 in ACC Tournament second round

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 27 points, Jaeden Zackery added 22 and Boston College cruised to a 76-55 victory over Clemson in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Eleventh-seeded Boston College (19-14) has won four straight and will face No. 3 seed Virginia (22-9) in a quarterfinal. Boston College entered 0-3 in ACC Tournament play against Clemson. PJ Hall scored 21 points to lead No. 6 seed Clemson (21-11).

