Harris and Zackery lead Boston College over Clemson 76-55 in ACC Tournament second round

By The Associated Press
Boston College forward Quinten Post (12) and guard Jaeden Zackery (3) celebrating at the end of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against Clemson, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. Boston College won 76-55 to advance to the next round. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 27 points, Jaeden Zackery added 22 and Boston College cruised to a 76-55 victory over Clemson in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Eleventh-seeded Boston College (19-14) has won four straight and will face No. 3 seed Virginia (22-9) in a quarterfinal. Boston College entered 0-3 in ACC Tournament play against Clemson. PJ Hall scored 21 points to lead No. 6 seed Clemson (21-11).

