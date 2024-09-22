Harris accounts for 4 TD, Taylor runs for 126 yards and 2 TDs, NC Central beats NC A&T 66-24

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and J’Mari Taylor added 126 yards rushing and two TDs to help North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 66-24. Taylor ripped off a 66-yard scoring run to give North Carolina Central (2-2) the lead for good at 14-9 with 5:51 left in the first quarter. Harris and Markell Quick connected for a 60-yard touchdown about 5 minutes later and Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Trey Goodridge to make it 27-9 with 14:47 left in the second quarter. Aaron Harris returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and North Carolina A&T (1-2) led 6-0 after Andrew Brown missed the PAT attempt.

