Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for 3rd straight year

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is a winner for the third straight time at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. The Irishman shot a 68 in the final round at En-Joie Golf Club for a one-shot victory over Mike Weir. The key was an 8-foot par save for Harrington on the par-3 17th hole. That kept his lead to one shot over Weir and a par on the 18th was enough for his second win of the year on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington won in his first start after he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

