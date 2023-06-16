Harrington waits until after U.S. Open round to discuss PGA Tour-Saudi partnership with Mickelson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Padraig Harrington and Phil Mickelson discussed many things during their two days playing in the same group at the U.S. Open. The announced partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the primary funder of rival circuit LIV Golf, was not among them. Harrington waited until after Friday’s round to address the subject with Mickelson. He says it would have been too distracting to bring up LIV Golf during the round but there were things he wanted to get off his chest. Mickelson shot a 4-over 74 on Friday and was outside the cut line. Harrington was one shot better through 36 holes.

