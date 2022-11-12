Harrington takes 5-shot lead over Alker at Schwab Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Padraig Harrington shot a 9-under 62 to take a five-shot lead over Steven Alker in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Harrington had four straight birdies on the back nine to reach 21 under in the PGA Tour Champions finale. The run put him in such a good mood he bought drinks for fans who had been giving him a hard time on the No. 15 tee. The three-time PGA Tour major winner closed his round with a two-putt birdie on No. 18, but has work to do if he’s going to overtake Alker for the season-long Schwab Cup.

