Harrington shoots 8-under 64 for early lead at Senior PGA Championship

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Padraig Harrington is the early first-round leader at the Senior PGA Championship after shooting 8-under 64. The second senior major of the season is the first event on the signature course at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America near Dallas. Harrington’s strong start comes after a mostly solid showing in the PGA Championship a week earlier. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto is two shots behind Harrington in his Senior PGA debut.

