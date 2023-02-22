Harrington, Pepper among 12 finalists for golf Hall of Fame

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

Padraig Harrington is among 12 finalists for the World Golf Hall of Fame. A nominating committee narrowed the list to four men, four women and four contributors. Now the 20-member selection panel will decide who gets inducted during a March 8 vote at The Players Championship. Harrington, former U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell and three-time LPGA major champion Beverly Hanson were finalists last time. Also on the ballot is two-time major champion and broadcaster Dottie Pepper. The four contributors voted as finalists include Butch Harmon and R&A chief Peter Dawson. Harmon has taken three players to No. 1 in the world, including Tiger Woods.

