Harrington, Pepper among 12 finalists for golf Hall of Fame

Padraig Harrington is among 12 finalists for the World Golf Hall of Fame. A nominating committee narrowed the list to four men, four women and four contributors. Now the 20-member selection panel will decide who gets inducted during a March 8 vote at The Players Championship. Harrington, former U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell and three-time LPGA major champion Beverly Hanson were finalists last time. Also on the ballot is two-time major champion and broadcaster Dottie Pepper. The four contributors voted as finalists include Butch Harmon and R&A chief Peter Dawson. Harmon has taken three players to No. 1 in the world, including Tiger Woods.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.