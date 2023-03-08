Harrington, LPGA founders join ’24 Golf Hall of Fame class

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is headed for the World Golf Hall of Fame. The three-time major champion from Ireland is part of a six-member class that was elected Wednesday. The induction will be next year at Pinehurst, North Carolina, during the U.S. Open. Two-time major champion Sandra Palmer is the only other living player who was elected. The other inductees include the late Tom Weiskopf and the late Beverly Hanson, a three-time major champion in women’s golf. Johnny Farrell, known for his 1928 U.S. Open win over Bobby Jones, was elected. The panel also voted in the remaining 13 founders of the LPGA Tour. Six previously were inducted and the other seven were nominated for the ballot as a group.

