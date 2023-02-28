Harrington, Knox appreciate value and stress of 36-hole cut

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Not having a cut is one of the sticking points for LIV Golf getting world ranking points. Padraig Harrington and Russell Knox can appreciate the importance for different reasons. Harrington says he feels the stress of making the cut, especially when he comes over from 54-hole PGA Tour Champions events. Knox is feeling the strain of trying to qualify for the PGA Tour postseason. In other golf developments, the Champions Tour this week has Kapalua club pro Michael Castillo. A longtime club pro and cancer survivor, he didn’t play his first PGA Tour event until last month at the Sony Open at age 60.

