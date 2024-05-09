Harrington, DiMarco share Regions Tradition lead in suspended 1st round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Padraig Harrington and Chris DiMarco shared the lead Thursday at the Regions Tradition when the already rain-delayed first round was suspended because of lightning in the area. The first round was scheduled to be completed Friday morning. Both Harrington and DiMarco were 7 under through 13 holes in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors this season. The round started more than three hours late because of heavy rain at Greystone. Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker finished the 11th at 3 under. Stricker is going for his fourth Regions Tradition win in the past five.

