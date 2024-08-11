Harrie Lavreysen wins third Olympic gold, Ellesse Andrews wins second, on final day of Paris Games

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Harrie Lavreysen held off Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer and Matthew Richardson in the finals of the men’s keirin, winning his third gold medal of the Olympics on the final day of track cycling at the Paris Games. Britain’s Jack Carlin had to be helped off the track after a hard crash at the end of the sprint. Earlier in the day, Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand won her second gold medal and third overall by sweeping Germany’s Lea Friedrich in the finals of the sprint competition at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

