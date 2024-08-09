Harrie Lavreysen will try to defend his Olympic sprint title against Matthew Richardson

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands will defend his Olympic sprint title against Matthew Richardson of Australia on Friday night at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines outside of Paris. Lavreysen swept Britain’s Jack Carlin in their best-of-three semifinal earlier in the day, while Richardson swept Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland in an upset. The women’s Madison medals also will be decided on Friday night while the women’s sprint competition continues to pare down its field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.