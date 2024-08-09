Harrie Lavreysen defends Olympic sprint title, Italian women capture Madison gold in track cycling

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Harrie Lavreysen defended his Olympic title in the men’s sprint, sweeping past Matthew Richardson of Australia in the finals to give the Dutch track cycling standout his second gold medal of the Paris Games. Meanwhile, the Italian team of Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini gained a lap on the field and won enough points in intermediate sprints to win the Olympic title in the women’s Madison. They finished with 37 points while the favored British team of Elinor Barker and Neah Evans took silver with 31 points. Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle of the Netherlands took the Madison bronze medal.

