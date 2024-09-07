Harrell leads North Carolina past Charlotte 38-20 in new role

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score after moving into the starting role as the Tar Heels beat Charlotte 38-20. Harrell was 16-for-25 for 219 yards and an interception. The third-year sophomore was in his second career start, moving up to first string after Max Johnson’s season-ending leg injury in the opener at Minnesota. North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, a preseason All-American, gained 77 yards on 11 first-half carries, but he didn’t play in the second half. Charlotte quarterback Max Brown was knocked out of the game with a first-half injury after completing 8-of-12 passes for 175 yards. He was sacked twice.

