Harper’s 3 at buzzer gives Rutgers 66-63 win over Seton Hall

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper hit a deep 3-pointer as time expired to give Rutgers a 66-63 win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Harper had given the Scarlet Knights a four-point lead on a short jumper in the final minute but he and teammate Ace Bailey missed two free throws each allowing Isaiah Coleman to tie the game with a bucket and then two free throws with 6.4 seconds left. Harper took the inbounds, dribbled up the floor and hit the winning 3-pointer. Harper, the nation’s leading freshman scorer, made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Bailey added 21 for Rutgers. Coleman scored 15 points to lead Seton Hall.

