Harper scores career-high 36 points, Rutgers beats Notre Dame 85-84 in OT at Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Harper scored a career-high 36 points and Rutgers held off Notre Dame for an 85-84 overtime victory in the Players Era Festival. Rutgers jumped out to an 81-75 lead with 50 seconds left in overtime before Notre Dame’s Matt Allocco hit three straight 3-pointers within 30 seconds, the last a step-back contested 3, that tied it 84-all with 12.4 seconds to go. Harper made the second of two free throws, and following a Notre Dame timeout with 3.9 seconds left, Allocco’s 3-point attempt from deep rimmed out at the buzzer.

