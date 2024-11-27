Harper scores career-high 36 points, Rutgers beats Notre Dame 85-84 in OT at Players Era Festival

By The Associated Press
Rutgers guard PJ Hayes IV (23), guard Dylan Harper (2) and center Lathan Sommerville (24) celebrate after their 85-84 overtime win against Notre Dame in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Harper scored a career-high 36 points and Rutgers held off Notre Dame for an 85-84 overtime victory in the Players Era Festival. Rutgers jumped out to an 81-75 lead with 50 seconds left in overtime before Notre Dame’s Matt Allocco hit three straight 3-pointers within 30 seconds, the last a step-back contested 3, that tied it 84-all with 12.4 seconds to go. Harper made the second of two free throws, and following a Notre Dame timeout with 3.9 seconds left, Allocco’s 3-point attempt from deep rimmed out at the buzzer.

