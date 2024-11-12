Harper scores 24 points as No. 24 Rutgers rallies to beat Saint Peter’s 75-65

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 24 points and hit a go-ahead layup with 3:49 to play to lead No. 24 Rutgers to a much-harder-than expected 75-65 victory over New Jersey foe Saint Peter’s. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) had to overcame a five-point halftime deficit and twice had to rally in the final minutes after the Peacocks wiped out a nine-point deficit and took one-point leads, the last at 65-64 on a layup by Tyreck Morris with 4:07 to go. Harper hit a layup less than 20 seconds later and it keyed a game-ending 11-0 run for Rutgers, which did not allow a point after Morris’ basket. Fellow freshman Lathan Sommerville added 14 points for Rutgers. Marcus Randolph scored a career-high 22 points for Saint Peter’s (0-3).

