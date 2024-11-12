Harper scores 24 points as No. 24 Rutgers rallies to beat Saint Peter’s 75-65

By PAUL FRANKLIN The Associated Press
Rutger's Dylan Harper, left, looks to shoot past St. Peter's Adetokunbo Bakare, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 24 points and hit a go-ahead layup with 3:49 to play to lead No. 24 Rutgers to a much-harder-than expected 75-65 victory over New Jersey foe Saint Peter’s. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) had to overcame a five-point halftime deficit and twice had to rally in the final minutes after the Peacocks wiped out a nine-point deficit and took one-point leads, the last at 65-64 on a layup by Tyreck Morris with 4:07 to go. Harper hit a layup less than 20 seconds later and it keyed a game-ending 11-0 run for Rutgers, which did not allow a point after Morris’ basket. Fellow freshman Lathan Sommerville added 14 points for Rutgers. Marcus Randolph scored a career-high 22 points for Saint Peter’s (0-3).

