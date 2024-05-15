Harper returns to the Phillies’ lineup after missing one game with a migraine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper returned to Philadelphia’s lineup, playing first base and batting third, for the Phillies’ game against the New York Mets after missing the last one because of a migraine. The two-time NL MVP was hit in the helmet by catcher Tomas Nido’s throw back to the pitcher in the first inning of Monday’s game, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Tuesday that the headache was unrelated to that. Catcher J.T. Realmuto also was back in the lineup for Philadelphia. He missed the previous three games because of a sore right knee. New York recalled left-hander Joey Lucchesi from Triple-A Syracuse to start after the originally scheduled starter, Adrian Houser, warmed up in the ninth inning on Tuesday.

