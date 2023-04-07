Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has made his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since Tommy John surgery last fall, hitting home runs in batting practice. The two-time National League MVP had been projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break this season. But it appears he might come back earlier. He’s on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.