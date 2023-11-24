Harmon leads No. 12 Texas women over Arizona State 84-42 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Rori Harmon finished with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds to power No. 12 Texas to an 84-42 romp over Arizona State at the Paradise Jam. Harmon, the Big 12 Conference coaches’ choice for preseason player of the year, made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer for the Longhorns (5-0). Shaylee Gonzales added 10 points and six rebounds. Gonzales has scored 2,057 career points, fifth highest among active players. Khadija Faye pitched in with 15 points and seven boards, while fellow reserve Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 10. Sophomore Trayanna Crisp and reserve Treasure Hunt both scored 11 to lead Arizona State.

