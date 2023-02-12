Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State 71-63

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game’s final four minutes as they extended a 62-61 lead at the 2:15 mark. Jaylon Tyson added another huge basket for Tech with a tip-in that pushed the advantage to 64-61, setting the stage for Harmon’s slashing drive between defenders as the Red Raiders rebounded from a last-second road loss to Oklahoma State. Kansas State (19-6, 7-5) edged as close as one point throughout the second half, but Tech answered with key baskets to maintain the lead. The Wildcats were led by Nowell’s 18 points. Desi Sills added 12 points.

