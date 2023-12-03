Harmon and No. 10 Texas roll over UConn 80-68, sending Huskies to third loss of young season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon scored points 27 and had 13 assists, and No. 10 Texas earned the program’s first ever win over No. 11 UConn 80-68 on Sunday. Texas also sent the struggling Huskies to their third loss of the early season. Freshman Madison Booker added 20 points and four assists for Texas. The Longhorns had lost all previous 10 matchups with UConn. Texas led by as many as 18 in the third quarter. UConn cut the defict to six in the fourth but never threatend to take the lead. UConn could fall to its lowest ranking since 2005 after the loss.

