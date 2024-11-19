Harman has heavy heart as family friend who saved his young son from drowning remains in a coma

Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer’s son. Harman was in Macao when his family took a beach vacation to Florida. He says his 6-year-old son was pulled out by a rip current. Cathy Dowdy jumped in to try to save him and nearly drowned herself. Another man jumped in to help. His son is fine. Dowdy has been in a coma. Harman says people risking their lives to help others is one of the most beautiful acts.

