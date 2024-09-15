Harlan Dixon runs for TDs of 35 and 23 yards as SE Louisiana beats E. Washington 28-24

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Harlan Dixon ran nine times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Eli Sawyer threw two TD passes and Southeastern Lousiana beat Eastern Washington 28-24. Antonio Martin Jr., who redshirted at Georgia Tech in 2022 and ran for 603 yards and five touchdowns at Blinn College last season — added 149 yards rushing on 28 carries for Southeastern Louisiana (1-2). Dixon, who scored a 35-yard touchdown to make it 14-all in the second quarter, ripped off a 23-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 28-24 lead.. Malik Dotson opened the scoring with a 7-yard run about 5 minutes into the game and his TD run from the 1 gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

