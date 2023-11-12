Harlan Dixon runs for 3 TDs to help SE Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Harlan Dixon ran for three touchdowns, Zachary Clement accounted for two TDs and Southeastern Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce 52-14 for its third consecutive win. Clement completed 16-of-25 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and added 78 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD run that made it 38-0 with 4:17 left in the first half. Southeastern Louisiana went 75 yards in 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead when Clement hit Jacob Logan for a 13-yard touchdown with 7:36 left in the first quarter. Dixon scored on a 6-yard run about 4 minutes later. Jerome Buckner had six receptions for 129 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown that got Texas A&M-Commerce on the board just before halftime. Jahrik Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds to play.

