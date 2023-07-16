Harkes scores twice, propels Revolution over NYCFC 4-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ian Harkes had the first two-goal match of his career to spark the New England Revolution to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United. The Revolution (12-4-7) extended the second-best unbeaten run at home to 13, going 8-0-5 during the streak. Neither team scored until Gustavo Bou found the net in the 45th minute to put the Revolution (12-4-7) up 1-0. Bou’s fifth goal of the season came with an assist from Carles Gil. Harkes took a pass from Bobby Wood in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored for the first time since 2017 to give the Revs a 2-0 lead at halftime. He scored again two minutes into the second half, using Gil’s league-leading 12th assist.

