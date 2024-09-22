Hargrove runs for 2 TDs, Grambling forces 5 turnovers to beat Jackson State, 41-20

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Ka’travion Hargrove rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns to help Grambling to a 41-20 win over long-time rival Jackson State in a non-conference battle. Hargrove capped an eight-play, 77-yard opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to kick-start Grambling. Caleb Lee-Collins capped the first half with a 22-yard pick-6 in the final minute to send the Tigers into halftime with a 21-13 lead.

