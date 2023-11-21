Hardy 3-pointer lifts UTEP over Cal 75-72 at SoCal Challenge

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone sank a game-tying 3-pointer for California with 16 seconds remaining, but Tae Hardy answered from beyond the arc to rally UTEP to a 75-72 victory over the Golden Bears at the SoCal Challenge. Hardy’s shot sends unbeaten UTEP (5-0) to the Sand Division title game of the Challenge where the Miners will play Bradley on Wednesday. The Golden Bears (2-3) will play Tulane in the consolation nightcap.

