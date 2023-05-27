Harding’s 2-RBI double helps Florida St. sweep Georgia in super regional, advance to WCWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kalei Harding went 2 for 4 with a two-RBI double, Kathryn Sandercock pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Florida State beat Georgia 4-2 to sweep the best-of-three Tallahassee Super Regional. Florida State advanced to the 12th WCWS in program history. Harding hit a two-run double to give Florida State a 3-0 lead in the third. Mack Leonard, who had a five-pitch inning in the fourth before a pitching change with one out in the fifth, got the win. Sandercock, who allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts, earned her ninth save of the season. Georgia had back-to-back hits to begin the bottom half of the third inning but only managed one run on a groundout.

