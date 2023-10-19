Hardik Pandya’s suspected ankle injury ‘nothing major,’ India’s captain says

PUNE, India (AP) — India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hobbled off the field with a suspected ankle injury in the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune. But skipper Rohit Sharma says it’s “nothing major.” Pandya was bowling the ninth over of the innings when he tried to stop a straight drive by Litton Das, twisting his left ankle and tumbling over. He got up and tried walking but fell back to the ground as the Indian medical team rushed in. He got up again and tried a practice run-up before consulting with skipper Rohit Sharma and walking off. Pandya was then sent to a local hospital for scans. India won by seven wickets.

