Hardik Pandya back at Mumbai Indians in high-profile trade ahead of 2024 season in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India allrounder Hardik Pandya has sealed his return to Mumbai Indians in a high-profile trade ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Pandya became a superstar in his home country during his first spell with Mumbai from 2015-21 when he won the title four times. He was released and joined new franchise Gujarat Titans. He led them to the IPL title in 2022 as the team’s captain. Under Pandya, the Titans lost the 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings. Pandya will reunite with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai. The team described him as an “eternal fan favorite.”

