Harder’s late hat trick lifts Bayern Munich to 5-2 win over Arsenal in Women’s Champions League

Pernille Harder’s 13-minute hat trick late in the game lifted Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win over Arsenal in the opening game of their Women’s Champions League group. A back-and-forth game that both teams had led was poised at 2-2 in the 73th. Veteran Denmark forward Harder scored with two headers in a five-minute spell then tapped in a third goal after Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger saved her first shot. Arsenal’s goals came from 2023 World Cup winners from Spain, Mariona and Laia Codina. Also Tuesday, Hammarby beat St. Pölten 2-0. Defending champion Barcelona was at Manchester City in a late game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.