Harden skips 76ers practice for second day. Nurse says ‘unlikely’ he’ll play in preseason finale

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has skipped practice for the second straight day. The Sixers say the disgruntled player is away because of a personal matter. Coach Nick Nurse says it is unlikely Harden will play in Friday’s preseason finale. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey could not be repaired and said over the summer that he could not play for the 76ers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.